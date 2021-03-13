Analysts Expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $499.60 Million

Equities analysts expect Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) to report sales of $499.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Liberty Oilfield Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $511.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $483.90 million. Liberty Oilfield Services reported sales of $472.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will report full year sales of $2.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $3.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Liberty Oilfield Services.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $257.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.16 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Liberty Oilfield Services stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,407,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,770. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 3.31. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52 week low of $2.17 and a 52 week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.95.

In related news, Director Energy Part Riverstone/Carlyle sold 8,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $97,788,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,202,953 shares of company stock valued at $114,836,552. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 288.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 11,165 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth about $142,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 166,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the last quarter.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

