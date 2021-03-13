Analysts Expect Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.26 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) will report $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Postal Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Postal Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Postal Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $0.98 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $0.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $1.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Postal Realty Trust.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Postal Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 9th. TheStreet raised Postal Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Postal Realty Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE:PSTL traded down $0.11 on Monday, hitting $16.30. 64,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,335. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200 day moving average is $15.64. The company has a market capitalization of $154.02 million, a PE ratio of -45.28 and a beta of 0.37. Postal Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.2175 dividend. This is an increase from Postal Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th.

In other Postal Realty Trust news, Director Patrick R. Donahoe sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $43,394.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 43,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,522.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSTL. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 86.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,401 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Postal Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Postal Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Postal Realty Trust

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,000 properties leased to the USPS. The Company believes it is one of the largest owners and managers of properties leased to the USPS.

