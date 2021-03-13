Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.96 Billion

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $10.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.41 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $45.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.16 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.62 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE PGR opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

