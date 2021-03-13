Analysts Expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $10.96 Billion

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2021

Analysts expect The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) to post $10.96 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Progressive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.51 billion to $11.41 billion. The Progressive reported sales of $9.88 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

On average, analysts expect that The Progressive will report full-year sales of $45.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $44.16 billion to $46.89 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $50.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $47.62 billion to $55.72 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Progressive.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.16. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PGR shares. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Progressive in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Progressive from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays began coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Progressive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.50.

NYSE PGR opened at $93.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive has a 52 week low of $62.18 and a 52 week high of $102.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is 68.45%.

In other The Progressive news, CMO M Jeffrey Charney sold 5,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $573,726.72. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 55,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,435,300.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total value of $329,249.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,431 shares in the company, valued at $4,524,236.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,609 shares of company stock worth $1,680,401. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 3rd quarter worth $1,734,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 188,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,800,000 after buying an additional 25,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,068,000 after buying an additional 6,719 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Progressive (PGR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Progressive (NYSE:PGR)

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.