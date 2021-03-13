Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.30 Billion

Analysts expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to report $22.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.40 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $26.21 billion. Valero Energy posted sales of $22.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $86.81 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.89 billion to $92.94 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $106.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.60 billion to $116.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $69.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.87.

VLO stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.42. 2,492,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,068,031. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,746.42, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Valero Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.00 and a fifty-two week high of $84.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

