Analysts Set Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) PT at $27.60

Shares of Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Afya from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Afya from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFYA. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Afya during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Afya by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 15,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.14% of the company’s stock.

AFYA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 86,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 224,766. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.29. Afya has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $29.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

