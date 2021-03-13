Analysts Set Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) PT at $45.75

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.75.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Citigroup raised their target price on Formula One Group from $40.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FWONA opened at $41.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $42.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.84. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.54 and a beta of 1.27.

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.17. Formula One Group had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 64.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Formula One Group will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Formula One Group in the fourth quarter worth about $390,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 21.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,615 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Formula One Group by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

About Formula One Group

Formula One Group engages in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company was founded in 1950 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

