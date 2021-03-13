Analysts Set G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Price Target at $49.17

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.17.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GTHX. Raymond James cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of G1 Therapeutics stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $23.35. 591,452 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,542. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a current ratio of 7.45. G1 Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $37.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $979.74 million, a PE ratio of -8.05 and a beta of 2.44.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. On average, analysts expect that G1 Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total value of $194,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Mark A. Velleca sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $585,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $917,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 105,938 shares of company stock worth $2,358,022. Corporate insiders own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTHX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,365,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,319,000 after buying an additional 1,004,346 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after purchasing an additional 316,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after purchasing an additional 262,986 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% during the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after purchasing an additional 239,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in G1 Therapeutics by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 423,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,888,000 after purchasing an additional 234,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

About G1 Therapeutics

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for patients with extensive-stage small cell lung cancer(SCLC), as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for patients with first-line (SCLC) and metastatic triple-negative breast cancer; lerociclib, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer and in Phase 1b clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer; and rintodestrant, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in Phase I/2 clinical trial.

