Analysts Set Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Target Price at $121.33

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ICE. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of ICE stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $115.32. 1,485,382 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,523,809. The company has a market capitalization of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.68 and its 200 day moving average is $106.78. Intercontinental Exchange has a 1 year low of $63.51 and a 1 year high of $119.02.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 26.19% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.93%.

In other news, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total value of $576,555.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,620,212.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,983,866. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 273,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,084,000 after acquiring an additional 26,170 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. tru Independence LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $1,338,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth about $3,838,000. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates in two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

