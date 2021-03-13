Analysts Set Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Target Price at $29.20

Shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $28.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $22.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Kura Sushi USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 302,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,895,000 after purchasing an additional 145,571 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 168,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after purchasing an additional 82,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 109.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 118,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 61,908 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $800,000. Finally, RBF Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 4th quarter valued at about $683,000. Institutional investors own 32.31% of the company’s stock.

KRUS stock traded up $1.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.80. 46,857 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 0.56. Kura Sushi USA has a 1-year low of $5.07 and a 1-year high of $36.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.86. The company has a market cap of $274.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 2.30.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.40 million. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 44.44% and a negative net margin of 60.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kura Sushi USA will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kura Sushi USA

Kura Sushi USA, Inc operates technology-enabled Japanese restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer Japanese cuisine through a revolving sushi service model. It operates 28 restaurants across six states. The company was formerly known as Kula Sushi USA, Inc and changed its name to Kura Sushi USA, Inc in October 2017.

