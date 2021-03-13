Analysts Set PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Target Price at $8.17

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.86.

AGS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th.

AGS stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $9.29. The company has a market cap of $337.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 3.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $46.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 86,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares in the last quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 4th quarter valued at about $640,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 114.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 55,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,358 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 69.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

About PlayAGS

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

