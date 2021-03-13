Analysts Set SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) PT at $134.75

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on SITE shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.46, for a total value of $600,852.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,624.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.91, for a total transaction of $2,563,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 367,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,735,079.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,865 shares of company stock worth $5,389,303 in the last ninety days. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,396,000 after buying an additional 358,011 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,306,000 after buying an additional 29,557 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,206,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,373,000 after purchasing an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 874,524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $138,726,000 after purchasing an additional 24,435 shares during the last quarter.

SITE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $176.45. The company had a trading volume of 236,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,098. The stock has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 12-month low of $53.29 and a 12-month high of $179.04.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, both field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

