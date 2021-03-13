Analysts Set Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Target Price at $28.38

Shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

TX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised shares of Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 21st.

Shares of TX stock opened at $35.99 on Wednesday. Ternium has a 1 year low of $9.59 and a 1 year high of $37.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.96. Ternium had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ternium will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Ternium during the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.26% of the company’s stock.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

