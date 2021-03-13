Analysts Set TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) PT at $83.85

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on TFII. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TD Securities lifted their price target on TFI International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Bank of America raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins lifted their target price on TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $81.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.94.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. As a group, equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Cumberland Partners Ltd boosted its holdings in TFI International by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its position in TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after buying an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. 43.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

