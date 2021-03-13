Analyzing Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) and Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV)

Debt Resolve (OTCMKTS:DRSV) and Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Debt Resolve alerts:

Debt Resolve has a beta of 4.19, meaning that its stock price is 319% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bottomline Technologies (de) has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Debt Resolve and Bottomline Technologies (de), as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Debt Resolve 0 0 0 0 N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) 0 2 5 0 2.71

Bottomline Technologies (de) has a consensus target price of $54.21, suggesting a potential upside of 12.57%. Given Bottomline Technologies (de)’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bottomline Technologies (de) is more favorable than Debt Resolve.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Debt Resolve and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) $442.22 million 4.90 -$9.23 million $0.35 137.60

Debt Resolve has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bottomline Technologies (de).

Profitability

This table compares Debt Resolve and Bottomline Technologies (de)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Debt Resolve N/A N/A N/A Bottomline Technologies (de) -1.67% 3.79% 1.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.5% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by institutional investors. 56.1% of Debt Resolve shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of Bottomline Technologies (de) shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bottomline Technologies (de) beats Debt Resolve on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Debt Resolve

Debt Resolve, Inc. provides software solutions to consumer lenders or those collecting consumer loans using Software-as-a-Service model in the United States. Its solutions facilitate Web-based payments or the resolution of delinquent or defaulted consumer debt. The company also provides services in the student loan document preparation industry. It serves consumer banks, collection agencies, and the buyers of defaulted debt. The company was formerly known as Lombardia Acquisition Corp. and changed its name to Debt Resolve, Inc. in May 2003. Debt Resolve, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Hawthorne, New York. On July 29, 2020, the voluntary petition of Debt Resolve, Inc. for reorganization under Chapter 11 was converted to Chapter 7. It had filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy on February 3, 2020.

About Bottomline Technologies (de)

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. provides various solutions for the banking, financial services, insurance, healthcare, technology, retail, communications, education, media, manufacturing, and government industries. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a SaaS solution, which allows businesses to transition from legacy invoice-to-pay processes maximizing cost-savings, efficiency, and security; and financial messaging solutions for risk management to banks and corporations. It also provides Digital Banking Intelligent Engagement platform that enables banks to engage with customers; legal spend management solutions and services, which integrate with claims management, and time and billing systems to automate legal invoice management processes, as well as provide insight into various areas of a company's outside legal spend. In addition, the company offers cyber fraud and risk management solutions to monitor, replay, and analyse user behaviour and payment transactions to flag and stop suspicious activity in real time; payment automation solutions that generate various domestic and international payment instructions along with consolidated bank reporting of cash activity; and healthcare solutions, including electronic signature and mobile document. Further, it provides consulting, implementation, and training services. The company serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East. Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Portsmouth, New Hampshire.

