Analyzing Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR)

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) and TearLab (OTCMKTS:TEAR) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Liquidia and TearLab, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liquidia 0 1 3 0 2.75 TearLab 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liquidia currently has a consensus target price of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 535.74%. Given Liquidia’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Liquidia is more favorable than TearLab.

Profitability

This table compares Liquidia and TearLab’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liquidia N/A -177.79% -93.76% TearLab N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liquidia and TearLab’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liquidia $8.07 million 15.63 -$47.58 million ($2.59) -1.12 TearLab $22.66 million 0.03 -$5.42 million N/A N/A

TearLab has higher revenue and earnings than Liquidia.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.5% of Liquidia shares are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of Liquidia shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of TearLab shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Liquidia has a beta of 0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TearLab has a beta of 0.74, suggesting that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

TearLab beats Liquidia on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of various products using its PRINT technology that enables precise production of drug particles designed to enhance the safety, efficacy, and performance of a range of therapies. Its product candidates include LIQ861 for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; and LIQ865 for the treatment of local post-operative pain. The company also provides strategy, investment, and commercialization services for rare disease pharmaceutical products, such as generic Remodulin, a parenteral formulation of treprostinil for pulmonary arterial hypertension. Liquidia Corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Morrisville, North Carolina.

About TearLab

TearLab Corporation operates as an in-vitro diagnostic company in the United States and internationally. It offers TearLab Osmolority System, a proprietary in vitro diagnostic tear testing platform that measures tear film osmolarity for the diagnosis of dry eye disease; and enables eye care practitioners to test for sensitive and specific biomarkers using nanoliters of tear film at the point-of-care. Its TearLab Osmolarity System consists of TearLab disposable, a single-use microfluidic microchip; TearLab pen, a hand-held device that interfaces with the TearLab disposable; and TearLab reader, a small desktop unit that allows for the docking of the TearLab pen, as well as provides a quantitative reading for the operator. The company was formerly known as OccuLogix, Inc. TearLab Corporation was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

