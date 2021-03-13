Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni Sells 45,000 Shares

Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.27, for a total value of $2,577,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,975,796.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Frank Calderoni also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 10th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00.

On Thursday, January 21st, Frank Calderoni sold 48,824 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total value of $3,501,169.04.

On Monday, January 11th, Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $3,282,750.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Frank Calderoni sold 50,478 shares of Anaplan stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.32, for a total value of $3,549,612.96.

Shares of PLAN stock opened at $59.29 on Friday. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $26.04 and a one year high of $86.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.90 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 47.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 28.2% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 6,130 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Anaplan in the third quarter worth about $383,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 25,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Anaplan by 3.8% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PLAN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Anaplan from $66.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair initiated coverage on Anaplan in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Anaplan from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

