Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) Short Interest Update

Andes Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:AGCZ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the February 11th total of 46,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 72,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of AGCZ opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.01. Andes Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.01.

Get Andes Gold alerts:

About Andes Gold

Andes Gold Corporation engages in the development and production of gold assets in South America. The company, through its subsidiary, Compania Minera Pl. S.A, holds interest in the Miranda Alto, a gold mining and exploration concession located in the cantons of Zaruma and Portovelo, province of El Oro, southern Ecuador.

Read More: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Andes Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andes Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.