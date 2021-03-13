AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

According to Zacks, “AngioDynamics continued gaining from its Auryon Atherectomy System launch. It saw revenue growth in two of its operating segments, namely the Vascular Interventions and Therapies (VIT) and the Vascular Access (VA) businesses during the quarter. It witnessed a solid performance of its technology platforms including strong sales growth in the AngioVac arm and $2.1 million worth of sales in its Auryon suite. It continued to gain a solid traction from its NanoKnife platform. AngioDynamics exited the second quarter of fiscal 2021 on a strong note with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. The stock has outperformed its industry over the past year. However, the company witnessed a revenue decline in the Oncology segment in the period. Also, contraction in both margins is worrisome.”

ANGO has been the topic of several other research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

ANGO stock opened at $22.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $870.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.53. AngioDynamics has a 52 week low of $7.48 and a 52 week high of $23.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.33 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 62.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AngioDynamics will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Wesley Johnson sold 6,500 shares of AngioDynamics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.53, for a total value of $120,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,443,690.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANGO. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new position in AngioDynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,557,000. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in AngioDynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,185,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 39.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 921,973 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $11,119,000 after purchasing an additional 259,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 5.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,056,660 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $60,983,000 after purchasing an additional 240,600 shares during the period. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AngioDynamics by 161.9% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 343,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,264,000 after purchasing an additional 212,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease and vascular access; and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides NanoKnife ablation systems for the surgical ablation of soft tissues; solero microwave tissue ablation systems; and radiofrequency ablation products for ablating solid cancerous or benign tumors.

