AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) Short Interest Down 75.4% in February

AngioSoma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOAN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a decrease of 75.4% from the February 11th total of 195,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,567,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS SOAN remained flat at $$0.06 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,200,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,778,331. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02. AngioSoma has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.06.

Get AngioSoma alerts:

About AngioSoma

AngioSoma, Inc, a wellness company, engages in the development and commercialization of dietary supplements to the medical, wellness, and adult-use markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for AngioSoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AngioSoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.