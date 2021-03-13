Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC raised its position in Anthem by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Anthem by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in Anthem by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC raised its position in Anthem by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Anthem from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.29.

ANTM opened at $333.53 on Thursday. Anthem, Inc. has a 12 month low of $171.03 and a 12 month high of $344.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $304.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $300.31.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 2,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.94, for a total transaction of $690,587.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,047,569.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total value of $1,822,987.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

