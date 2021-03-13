Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Sold by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lowered its holdings in Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 70.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,063 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Apache were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its holdings in Apache by 1,871.8% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,964,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814,003 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Apache by 42.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,399,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after acquiring an additional 710,650 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Apache by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 2,021,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,683,000 after acquiring an additional 118,767 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Apache by 0.4% in the third quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,629,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,428,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Apache by 192.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,509,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after acquiring an additional 994,065 shares during the period. 82.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Apache alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on APA shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Apache from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upgraded Apache from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays upgraded Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Apache from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.86.

NASDAQ APA opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 4.87. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $23.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.59.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. On average, equities analysts expect that Apache Co. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st.

In related news, Director Juliet S. Ellis purchased 4,545 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $100,217.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,392.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Apache Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

See Also: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.