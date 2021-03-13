Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) will post $4.02 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $430,000.00 and the highest is $10.00 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $32.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 million to $68.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $136.13 million, with estimates ranging from $45.56 million to $235.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.54 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen raised their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.64.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $260,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,113,079 shares in the company, valued at $58,058,200.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.67, for a total value of $1,366,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $36,740,645.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,083 shares of company stock worth $3,562,493 over the last quarter. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 74,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,262,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,075,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

APLS stock opened at $46.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.47. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $16.85 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

