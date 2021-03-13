Aperio Group LLC Acquires New Stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $436,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $2,666,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $3,327,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $499,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $602,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $342,000.

Shares of NASDAQ TVTX opened at $28.69 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.35. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.88 and a beta of 0.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.98 and a 1 year high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $50.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.27 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.27% and a negative net margin of 40.24%. On average, analysts predict that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Clague sold 3,625 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total transaction of $104,798.75. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 2,406 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.91, for a total value of $69,557.46. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,519 shares of company stock valued at $388,584. 4.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TVTX shares. SVB Leerink reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. Its products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

