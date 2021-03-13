Aperio Group LLC Decreases Position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Aperio Group LLC cut its holdings in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 33.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 11,368 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in SolarWinds during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of SolarWinds in the third quarter worth $245,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter worth $253,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarWinds during the third quarter valued at $256,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on SolarWinds in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SolarWinds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SolarWinds has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.85.

Shares of SWI opened at $16.82 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a one year low of $11.50 and a one year high of $24.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.18 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.54 million. SolarWinds had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SolarWinds Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

