Aperio Group LLC Decreases Stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Zogenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZGNX) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Zogenix were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Zogenix by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Zogenix by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zogenix by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 115,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zogenix during the first quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Zogenix by 29.2% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

ZGNX opened at $20.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91. Zogenix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.65 and a 52 week high of $32.42.

Zogenix (NASDAQ:ZGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($1.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by ($0.21). Zogenix had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 8,758.48%. On average, research analysts forecast that Zogenix, Inc. will post -3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Zogenix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 6th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Zogenix in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zogenix in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.60.

Zogenix Company Profile

Zogenix, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes transformative therapies to enhance the lives of patients and their families living with rare diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is the Fintepla, a low-dose fenfluramine, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome (LGS); and which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of other rare epileptic syndromes and diseases.

