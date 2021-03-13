Aperio Group LLC Has $311,000 Stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,551 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,303 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $274,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 8,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Sandip Kapadia sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.47, for a total transaction of $53,662.71. Also, Director Srinivas Akkaraju purchased 147,000 shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.29 per share, with a total value of $3,129,630.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,246.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ICPT opened at $21.01 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.70. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.15 and a 52-week high of $95.98. The company has a market capitalization of $693.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 1.85.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.55) by ($0.03). Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 106.64% and a negative return on equity of 1,973.10%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ICPT shares. HC Wainwright raised shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $106.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. Its lead products candidate is the Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis (PBC) in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

