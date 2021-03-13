Aperio Group LLC Has $333,000 Position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. (NYSE:GPMT) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 135.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 7,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.80.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust stock opened at $12.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day moving average of $8.77. The company has a market capitalization of $665.15 million, a P/E ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 1.49. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.74 and a 1 year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Granite Point Mortgage Trust had a negative net margin of 18.85% and a positive return on equity of 0.71%. Equities analysts anticipate that Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, its investment portfolio includes 122 commercial real estate debt investments.

