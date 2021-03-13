Aperio Group LLC Has $354,000 Stock Position in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 56.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 15,654 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deluxe by 27.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,070,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,905 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Deluxe by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,564,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,242,000 after buying an additional 450,624 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deluxe by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,300,000 after buying an additional 13,142 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Deluxe by 38.5% in the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 514,962 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,250,000 after acquiring an additional 143,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Deluxe by 269.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 411,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,585,000 after acquiring an additional 300,048 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deluxe alerts:

DLX opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.00 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74. Deluxe Co. has a 1-year low of $18.90 and a 1-year high of $42.98.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. Deluxe had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 43.69%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%.

Deluxe Company Profile

Deluxe Corporation provides technology-enabled solutions to small businesses and financial institutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, South America, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The company provides treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing, and paperless treasury management solutions, as well as payment exchange, and fraud and security services; web hosting and design services, data-driven marketing solutions and hosted solutions that comprise digital engagement, logo design, financial institution profitability reporting, and business incorporation services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.