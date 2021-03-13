Aperio Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Aperio Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,907 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 633 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Viasat were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VSAT. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Viasat by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,424 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,449,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Viasat by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 62,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,148 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Viasat during the fourth quarter worth about $1,099,000. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Viasat by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 9,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Viasat alerts:

VSAT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Viasat from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Viasat from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Viasat from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.86.

Viasat stock opened at $55.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.11. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.10 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,774.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $575.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.56 million. Viasat had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Viasat, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Satellite Services, Commercial Networks, and Government Systems. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; and mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts.

Further Reading: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.