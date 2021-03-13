Aperio Group LLC Sells 2,445 Shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC)

Aperio Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,874 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,445 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 53.3% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 522.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. 43.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Reizman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total transaction of $37,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,109.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $40.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $556.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84 and a beta of 0.85. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 52 week low of $23.80 and a 52 week high of $42.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.74.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 8.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in San Francisco Bay Area, California in the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

