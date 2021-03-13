APIX (APIX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.08 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 13th. APIX has a total market cap of $10.21 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APIX has traded up 31.4% against the U.S. dollar. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0864 or 0.00000144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.31 or 0.00050663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010999 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $407.52 or 0.00681078 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000322 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001247 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.65 or 0.00066271 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001671 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.63 or 0.00037822 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.23 or 0.00025458 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001674 BTC.

About APIX

APIX (APIX) is a coin. It was first traded on October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for APIX is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

