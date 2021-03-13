Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $52.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $51.00.

Several other research firms also recently commented on APO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apollo Global Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

APO stock opened at $48.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.33. Apollo Global Management has a 52 week low of $19.46 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of -57.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.62.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $519.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This is an increase from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.56%.

In other Apollo Global Management news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,220,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Kleinman sold 2,700 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,350,000 shares in the company, valued at $67,500,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,313,928 shares of company stock worth $67,269,864. 9.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 286.4% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to endowment and sovereign wealth funds, as well as other institutional and individual investors. It manages client focused portfolios. The firm launches and manages hedge funds for its clients.

