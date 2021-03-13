Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. Apple Hospitality REIT posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 76.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.56. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of APLE traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.97. 2,101,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,084,153. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $4.48 and a fifty-two week high of $15.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200-day moving average of $12.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLE. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at $117,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 679,354 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after purchasing an additional 122,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apple Hospitality REIT

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

