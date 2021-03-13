Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Decreased by Lee Danner & Bass Inc.

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. cut its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,173 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,952 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 5.8% of Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $54,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.96 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $145.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.90 and a 200-day moving average of $123.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price target on Apple from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on Apple to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

