Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,580 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 300.0% during the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $121.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.41, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $130.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target (up from $116.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.01.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

