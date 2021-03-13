Aragon Price Reaches $5.73 on Major Exchanges (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 13th. Aragon has a total market cap of $227.15 million and $48.65 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Aragon has traded up 14.9% against the dollar. One Aragon token can currently be bought for $5.73 or 0.00009413 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049216 BTC.

BQT (BQTX) traded 858,099.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020064 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00011104 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.36 or 0.00673586 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.18 or 0.00065951 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $22.78 or 0.00037384 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00025172 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official website is aragon.org. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aragon Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

