Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Holdings Raised by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,396 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125,003 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Aramark worth $9,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Aramark by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $20,396,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Aramark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,578,000 after purchasing an additional 558,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,506,000 after acquiring an additional 462,094 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on ARMK shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays raised their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aramark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $41.37 on Thursday. Aramark has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $42.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

