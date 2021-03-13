Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Purchased by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,974 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Aramark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ARMK. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.42.

In related news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,666,318. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,946,480.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARMK opened at $42.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.63. Aramark has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $42.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.88.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

