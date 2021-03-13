Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,981 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Aramark were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Aramark by 168.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 129,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 81,285 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,858,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Aramark by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 47,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Aramark by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 34,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Aramark by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 72,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ARMK. TheStreet upgraded Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.42.

Aramark stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of -22.75 and a beta of 1.88. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.55.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 1.48% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Aramark will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -258.82%.

In other news, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 94,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $3,969,756.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 301,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,666,318. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

