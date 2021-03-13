Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) SVP Lauren A. Harrington Sells 10,000 Shares

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $419,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,946,480.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $42.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.63. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.13 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. Aramark has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $42.84.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is -258.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARMK. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $129,593,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,623,000. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,905,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105,000 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,396,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Aramark by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,952,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,578,000 after acquiring an additional 558,056 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Aramark from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aramark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Aramark from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.42.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

