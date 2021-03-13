Arbutus Biopharma’s (ABUS) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $10.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ABUS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arbutus Biopharma from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Chardan Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Arbutus Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a hold rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Arbutus Biopharma presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $5.97.

Shares of NASDAQ ABUS opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. Arbutus Biopharma has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $9.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $362.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 3.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.54.

Arbutus Biopharma (NASDAQ:ABUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Research analysts expect that Arbutus Biopharma will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,307,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,537,285. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Mcelhaugh sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,337,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,687,285. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arbutus Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arbutus Biopharma in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arbutus Biopharma

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of a cure for patients suffering from chronic Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in the United States. Its HBV product pipeline consists of AB-836, a capsid inhibitor that has the potential to inhibit HBV replication by preventing the assembly of functional viral capsids; and AB-423, which is in pre-clinical studies.

