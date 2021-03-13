Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 77.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM opened at $58.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $58.90.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is 45.68%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADM. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.75.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.