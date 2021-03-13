Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Jennifer L. Weber Buys 5,095 Shares

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) SVP Jennifer L. Weber bought 5,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.40 per share, for a total transaction of $297,548.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,047,178.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $58.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12-month low of $28.92 and a 12-month high of $59.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.40.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

