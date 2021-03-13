Archer Investment Corp Acquires 131 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Archer Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 120.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $84,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,565,986 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,433,841,000 after acquiring an additional 295,642 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,485,225 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,027,639,000 after acquiring an additional 569,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,179 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,106,385,000 after acquiring an additional 207,865 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,272,137 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,900,872,000 after acquiring an additional 552,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,003,292 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,183,416,000 after purchasing an additional 325,936 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $349.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $335.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 33.09%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $404.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $387.82.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,257,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,793 shares of company stock valued at $9,582,941 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

