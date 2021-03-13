Archer Investment Corp Buys Shares of 1,005 Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 6.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 849,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after buying an additional 54,972 shares during the period. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 30.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 67,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 15,710 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $3,406,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Iridium Communications alerts:

Iridium Communications stock opened at $40.81 on Thursday. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.87 and a 52 week high of $54.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a negative net margin of 27.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sidoti cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays cut Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BWS Financial cut Iridium Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.50.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 62,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $3,000,043.84. Also, Director Thomas C. Canfield sold 8,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $381,643.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 225,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,594,833.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 311,994 shares of company stock valued at $14,834,806 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and product to businesses, the United States and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

Featured Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM).

Receive News & Ratings for Iridium Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iridium Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.