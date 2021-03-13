Archer Investment Corp Has $117,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Archer Investment Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,752,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,776,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $21,344,000. Monticello Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth $17,763,000. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1,654.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 240,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 226,899 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV opened at $72.37 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.13.

