Archer Investment Corp Has $174,000 Stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF) by 100.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 588.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000.

Shares of IYF opened at $75.35 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.67. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $40.62 and a 52 week high of $75.63.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

