Archer Investment Corp Has $35,000 Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Archer Investment Corp decreased its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 43.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 24 shares during the quarter. Archer Investment Corp’s holdings in Shopify were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aequim Alternative Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,724,739 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,480,118,000 after buying an additional 75,642 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares in the last quarter. Scge Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Scge Management L.P. now owns 894,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $914,535,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Value Fund raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 852,932 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $965,476,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

SHOP traded down $17.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,124.42. The company had a trading volume of 20,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,476,065. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 17.87 and a quick ratio of 17.87. Shopify Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.30 and a 12 month high of $1,499.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,269.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,101.56. The company has a market cap of $137.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 716.55, a PEG ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. Shopify had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shopify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,282.23.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

