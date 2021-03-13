Archer Investment Corp Invests $39,000 in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 326 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,788,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $213,184,000 after purchasing an additional 80,603 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,086,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $129,492,000 after acquiring an additional 10,091 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,743,000 after acquiring an additional 14,477 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 0.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,071 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 1.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 782,975 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total transaction of $903,618.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Troy A. Cooper sold 25,974 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.98, for a total value of $3,090,386.52. Following the sale, the president now owns 139,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,575,698.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 91,162 shares of company stock worth $10,805,362. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XPO stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $122.96. The stock had a trading volume of 4,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.47 and a 1-year high of $128.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200 day moving average of $106.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.11, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on XPO. Barclays raised their price target on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $111.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. XPO Logistics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.70.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

