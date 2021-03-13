Archer Investment Corp Makes New $52,000 Investment in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB)

Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GRNB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Archer Investment Corp owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 20.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 375.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 85,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 67,146 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF by 23.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $350,000.

GRNB opened at $27.17 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $25.37 and a 52-week high of $28.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.77.

VanEck Vectors Green Bond ETF Company Profile



